Ratchet & Clank Is Now Free on the PlayStation Store

Now that March has arrived, one of the more popular PlayStation Hits games from the PS4 era is now free to all PlayStation players. Ratchet & Clank was released on PlayStation 4 in 2016 as a reimagining of the franchise's original 2002 game. With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arriving this year, Sony is hoping to see the popularity for the 2016 edition rise once again, building excitement for the upcoming sequel. With that in mind, the company has made Ratchet & Clank available to download for free, for a limited time.

March kicks off this year's Play at Home initiative from Sony, which encourages people to stay at home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The first month of this year's initiative offers Ratchet & Clank for free. The game can be downloaded at no extra cost for exactly one month. Just like the monthly PlayStation Plus games, Ratchet & Clank will be yours to keep once you claim the offer.

Ratchet & Clank has been a free game on the PlayStation 5 console as part of the PS Plus game offers, but this Play at Home event extends to PlayStation 4 users as well.

"Hello again! The past 12 months haven’t been easy. And I think we’re all hopeful that we may be starting to see some flickers of light at the end of this long COVID-19 tunnel thanks to the tireless work of the medical community and people around the world," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back. These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers.

"Last April, we launched the Play At Home initiative, offering up two incredible PlayStation games for free: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. I like to think they helped make the year just a little bit easier. This year, we wanted to go further. So we’ve designed a series of free games and entertainment offers for our PlayStation community to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable."

