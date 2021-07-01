Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New Update to Improve Photo Mode and Fix Bugs

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been out for close to a month at this point, but developer Insomniac Games has continued to improve the game quite considerably thanks to a number of post-launch updates. That trend has continued once again this week in a new patch that is now available to download for everyone who may own the game.

This latest update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is version 1.002, brings a vast number of changes to the title. One of the most notable new features comes with the game's Photo Mode. Insomniac has improved this aspect of Rift Apart quite a bit and now offers up stickers, new backgrounds, and some additional new features as well. In addition, the game has also expectedly received a number of bug fixes to help make it a better experience for all players.

As a whole, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to pick up right now, exclusively on PlayStation 5. If you would like to hear our own thoughts on the game, you can check out our review right here.

Conversely, you can find the patch notes for this new update down below if you would like to see everything that it does.

New Features

Added new stickers

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode

Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode

Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode

Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second

Added "Skip Cutscenes" as bindable option for the D-pad

Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown

General Fixes & Polish