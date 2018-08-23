Razer Reveals New Hi-Tech PS4 Controllers

Razer is coming out with two extremely customizable new PlayStation 4 controllers. We’ve seen sticks and pads that you can swap out before, and the new Razer Raiju controllers will be able to do that, but the main feature with these controllers is actually a mobile app that you can use to tweak various controller settings in real time, and it sounds like an innovative idea that we can get behind.

The newly revealed Raiju Tournament Edition and Raiju Ultimate will both integrate with a mobile app that allows you to adjust certain functions and parameters in an instant. For tournament goers who may be playing more than one game, or for anyone who likes to switch between PC gaming and console gaming with the same controller, this will be a godsend. Here’s a very brief rundown of the app from the official listing:

“Making advanced customization just got a whole lot easier. With its own mobile app, you can remap multi-function buttons and triggers, adjust sensitivity clutch levels or fine-tune the intensity of rumble motors to complete your in-game experience—anytime, anywhere.”

As stated, you’ll also be able to customize your controller by swapping out various parts. Interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads will ensure that you can keep the sticks right where you want them. Some competitive players like their stick to be a little higher; some players prefer a split d-pad; others love the way a tilted d-pad feels. No matter your preference, you’ll be able to make a Frankenstein’s monster of a controller that feels just right for you.

At the time, it doesn’t look like you can order these in the United States. The only order link we found was on the European site, but it’s very likely that these will be coming stateside as well. If you want a little bit of extra bling, you can opt for the Raiju Ultimate, which features Chroma RGB lighting around the center touchpad. It looks really sexy. Here are the tech specs:

4 multi-function buttons

Mecha-Tactile triangle, circle, X, square action buttons

Multi-color Razer Chroma Lighting strip

Trigger stops for quick-firing action

3.5 mm audio port for stereo audio output and microphone input

Detachable 3 m / 10 ft lightweight braided fiber cable with Micro-USB connector

Approximate size: 106 mm / 4.17 in (Length) x 155 mm / 6.09 in (Width) x 66 mm / 2.60 in (Height)

Approximate weight (without cable): 370 g / 0.82 lbs

We’ll keep you updated with the order status in the US, and if we’re lucky enough to get our hands on one of these bad boys, we’ll update you with impressions straight away. Stay tuned!