Razer’s New Webcam Is A Streamer’s Dream – Built-In Professional Lighting

Let’s Plays and Twitch streams continue to grow in popularity which makes a lot of gamer hopefuls on the look out for epic gear to make their set ups as impressive as possible. Razer, a very well-established gaming peripheral company, has just debuted their new webcam at this year’s TwitchCon and the Kiyo looks absolutely stunning.

Any public figure will tell you that good lightening is incredibly important. Because of this, many often seek out recommended light sources; some of which for the more professional setups can cost hundreds of dollars. That’s not even including the camera, just lighting alone. To combat this and keep the Razer name alive, the company has created a two in one peripheral that combines a professional light ring with a high-grade camera.

Logitech currently rules the streaming market as a coveted webcam, but the specs and accessibility of this rivals that of the competition. The price point is standard for those that look for a decent camera, set at $99.99. UPDATE: The camera is available to order on Amazon. Interested? Check out the official specs below:

“Designed and tested by top streamers, the Razer Kiyo is a desktop streaming camera with a powerful, multi-step ring light that you can dim or brighten on command, with the ability to stream at 60 fps for full gaming fidelity. It’s the perfect camera for professional streaming.”

Camera:

Connection type: USB2.0

Image resolution: 4 Megapixels

Video Resolution: 1080p @ 30FPS / 720p @ 60FPS / 480p @ 30FPS / 360p @ 30FPS

Video encoding: YUY2/MJPEG or H.264

Still Image Resolution: 2688×1520

Image Quality Settings Customization: Yes

Diagonal Field of View (FOV): 81.6 °

Focus Type: Auto

Mounting Options: L-shape joint and Tripod (Not included)

Cable Length: 1.5 meters braided cable

Ring Light:

Illumination: 12 white LEDs

Color Temperature: 5600K “daylight”

LED Diffuser: Milky White

Buttons: 12 step ring dial

Brightness: 10 Lux @ 1m

