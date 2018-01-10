Razer Made a Wireless Mouse With No Battery, Power Absorbed Through Mousepad

Razer has been introducing all kinds of cool technology at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show, but its latest one – a combination of mouse and mousepad – might just take the cake for tech-heads.

That’s because it’s not a usual mouse/mouse pad combo. The Razer Mamba and Firefly work together to provide unprecedented power for your computer, and works much differently than the usual mice. That’s because the mouse doesn’t connect to your computer via cable, nor does it use batteries – it actually charges with the help of the Firefly mousepad.

“Experience total wireless freedom with the Razer Mamba HyperFlux,” the site’s description reads. “Backed by the new Raer HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology, you get an ultra-lightweight, wireless gaming mouse that runs indefinitely with wireless power from the included Razer Firefly HyperFlux mouse mat.” (The site noted that the mouse must be connected to the Razer HyperFlux mat to keep charged.)

It then breaks down the wireless power that went into building the device. “The next generation of wireless gaming is here,” it noted. “Razer HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology enabled mouse mats create a magnetic field that efficiently transfers power directly to their companion mouse. This technology creates indefinite power for the mouse and eliminates the need for a battery. The result is an ultra-lightweight wireless mouse that keeps on going, so there’s never a need to stop and recharge.

“With no batter to weigh it down, the Razer Mamba HyperFlux weighs in at just 96 g, a weight traditionally only achieved by wired gaming mice. Easily lift and reposition this ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse during intense fast-paced games and over extended periods of time.”

You can check out a trailer for the accessories above, and head to this page to get pre-order information. They’re expected to release sometime this year. Here’s the full rundown of features:

Razer HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology

Battery-less, lightweight wireless gaming mouse

16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor

Dual hard and cloth mat surface

Powered by Razer Chroma

