Razer Turret Is the First Xbox One Keyboard and Mouse Designed for the Console

Xbox One players, rejoice. With Microsoft’s Phil Spencer announcing last year that the bridge between PC and Xbox One would be getting much smaller in the future, some were worried about what that would mean mechanically as far as advantages and comfort. For those looking to play to more their style, Razer has revealed the Turret for the Xbox One and it’s available to pre-order now!

“We’re extremely proud to team up with Microsoft to bring you this exclusive collaboration,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan in a recent press statement. “With the Razer Turret for Xbox One, it is now possible to bring the full experience of a keyboard and mouse, with lighting and game integration to Xbox One.”

For those that game on PC and have experience with Razer’s Chroma series, the new Xbox One keyboard and mouse will run similarly. Razer tells us, “With Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer ChromaT technology, console gamers now have access to the largest ecosystem of lighting, with up to 16.8-million color options and lighting effects for their keyboard and mouse. Additionally, Razer has been working with developers to bring Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer ChromaTM support in-game, offering immersive experiences on supported titles such as X-Morph-Defense, Vermintide 2 and more.”

It also boasts a 2.4 GHz wireless connection as well as a battery life of up to 40 continuous hours on a single charge. As for the keyboard itself, it “features Razer’s gaming grade mechanical switches engineered for durability and reliability with a lifespan of up to 80-million keystrokes. A dedicated Xbox key also instantly pulls up the Xbox One dashboard for seamless navigation.”

Interested in the actual specs? Here’s what you need to know:

Razer Turret for Xbox One keyboard:

Razer™ Mechanical Switches with 50 g actuation force

80-million keystrokes

Xbox Dynamic Lighting

Powered by Razer Chroma™ with 16.8 million customizable color options

Compact layout

Ergonomic wrist rest

Mid height keycaps

Razer Synapse enabled

10-key roll-over anti-ghosting

Compatible with both PC and Xbox One

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording (PC only)

Gaming mode option (PC only)

Approximate size: 194 mm / 7.64 in (Length) X 390 mm / 15.35 in (Width) X 36.93 mm / 1.45 in. (Height)

Approximate size (with tray expanded): 194 mm / 7.64 in (Length) X 600 mm / 23.62 in (Width) X 36.93 mm / 1.45 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 1860 g / 4.10 lbs.

Cable length: 2 m / 6.56 ft.

Razer Turret for Xbox One mouse:

Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with true 16,000 DPI

Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

7 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches with 50-million click life cycle

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

Ergonomic right-handed design

Xbox Dynamic Lighting

Powered by Razer Chroma™ with 16.8 million customizable color options

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage

Razer Synapse enabled

Compatible with both PC and Xbox One

Approximate size: 125.70 mm / 4.95 in (Length) X 70 mm / 2.75 in (Width) X 43.20 mm / 1.70 in (Height)

Approximate weight (excluding cable): 106 g / 0.21 lbs

Charging cable: 0.15 m / 0.49 ft

USB cable length: 2.10 m / 6.89 ft

Ready to scoop one up for yourself? The Turret is available to pre-order right here for $249.99!

