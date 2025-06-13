Razer’s New Kishi V3 Controllers Bring Console Vibes to Every Screen Size

Remember when playing games on your phone meant tapping a pixelated screen until your thumb cramped? Razer just gave that whole vibe a glow-up with the Kishi V3 series. It’s a trio of mobile controllers that take your phone or tablet and say, “Hey, what if this was a full-on console instead?” Whether you’re clutching an iPhone, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, or hoarding a 13-inch iPad like it’s the last one on Earth, there’s a Kishi V3 that fits your setup. Prices range from $100 to $200, and each one is the Batmobile of mobile gaming—built for power, precision, and vibes. We also have some bonus news for you at the end.

How the Three Kishi V3 Models Differ

Razer Kishi V3 Dual Mouse Click Back Buttons Full-Sized Controller Form Factor Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks Buy on Amazon Buy on Razer

At $100, the base Kishi V3 is kind of like your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man; accessible, underrated, and way more capable than you’d expect. It’s built for smartphones (USB-C only, sorry Lightning lovers), and it skips the gimmicks in favor of what actually matters, i.e, smooth TMR thumbsticks, Hall Effect triggers, and remappable back buttons that let you tweak your controls like a pro.

Razer Kishi V3 Pro Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks with Swappable Caps Full-Sized Controller Form Factor Fits Phones, iPad mini & Android Tablets up to 8” Buy on Amazon Buy on Razer

The Kishi V3 Pro steps things up for $150, offering a nice blend of features and versatility. It fits not just phones, but also small tablets up to 8 inches like the iPad Mini or the average Android tablet. You still get TMR sticks, but now with swappable caps, extra programmable shoulder buttons, and microswitch face buttons for that clicky, satisfying feel. It’s also got support for Sensa HD haptics, though only on Android or PC via USB-C.

Design-wise, it borrows a lot from Razer’s Wolverine V3 Pro controller, which you might recognize as one of the best Xbox Elite alternatives. The grips are more contoured, and there’s an etched texture to keep things comfy during long sessions.

Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks with Swappable Caps Full-Sized Controller Form Factor Fits iPads & Android Tablets up to 13” Buy on Amazon Buy on Razer

Now this one’s the wild card. At $200, the Kishi V3 Pro XL is the only major mobile controller that can fit a 13-inch iPad Pro. It’s tailor-made for big-screen gaming, whether you’re using an iPad Air, iPad Pro, or a large Android tablet. If you’ve ever wished your tablet were basically a Nintendo Switch XL, this is that dream come to life.

Alongside the usual TMR sticks, Hall Effect triggers, and microswitch buttons, the XL adds a second pair of rear triggers, perfect for claw-grip players or fans of layered controls. You’ll also get Razer’s PC Remote Play support, letting you stream from your PC directly to your iPad via Razer Cortex. Or stick to Steam Link if that’s more your thing.

Which Razer Kishi V3 Should You Get?

Let’s put on the sorting hat and break it down like you’re sorting Hogwarts houses—but for mobile gamers.

Go with Kishi V3 ($100):

You just want your phone to feel like a controller, and you’re not out here chasing every spec. You’re happy with solid basics, smoother movement, and don’t mind skipping a few frills. Think of it like the Nintendo 2DS of this bunch, simple, sturdy, still a good time.

Pick Kishi V3 Pro ($150):

You’re a mobile gamer with standards. You play Call of Duty: Mobile like it’s ranked Apex. You want those satisfying clicks, extra buttons, and a little grip action for your claw grip. Additionally, it fits iPad Mini and smaller tablets too, so you’re not stuck on just your phone.

Treat yourself to Kishi V3 Pro XL ($200):

You’ve got a big tablet and a bigger gaming wishlist. This is the Netflix-and-tryhard setup. You want Death Stranding on a screen the size of a legal pad, and you’re cool with the added weight because you’re posted up on the couch like a pro.

Each controller also comes with three free months of Apple Arcade to get you rolling with zero extra downloads.

