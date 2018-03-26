Ready Player One Inside Look Behind the Scenes

As we ramp up for the fan-driven adventure known as Ready Player One when it hits theaters later this month, Steven Spielberg and company shared with us a little behind-the-scenes action.

The hustle and bustle of filmaking, the hilarious bloopers behind-the-scenes, and some of the more physically demanding aspects of motion capture can all be seen in the video above. It’s an incredible experience for both fans and those looking to get into film-making themselves. There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that it’s easy to forget sometimes what an undertaking projects like this can be. Especially so when looking at the live performances paired with incredible CGI.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reviews have been pouring in and have massively been divided. At the end of the day, a film like this really is more of a popcorn flick and to get the most out of the experience, it is important to keep that in mind before buying that movie ticket.

Ready Player One hits theaters later this month! For more about the story that inspired the latest Spielberg flick:

“For years, millions have struggled fruitlessly to attain this prize, knowing only that Halliday’s riddles are based in the pop culture he loved—that of the late twentieth century. And for years, millions have found in this quest another means of escape, retreating into happy, obsessive study of Halliday’s icons. Like many of his contemporaries, Wade is as comfortable debating the finer points of John Hughes’s oeuvre, playing Pac-Man, or reciting Devo lyrics as he is scrounging power to run his OASIS rig.

And then Wade stumbles upon the first puzzle.

Suddenly the whole world is watching, and thousands of competitors join the hunt—among them certain powerful players who are willing to commit very real murder to beat Wade to this prize. Now the only way for Wade to survive and preserve everything he knows is to win. But to do so, he may have to leave behind his oh-so-perfect virtual existence and face up to life—and love—in the real world he’s always been so desperate to escape.”

But Spielberg promises tons of surprises, even for those that have ready the source material. Though the puzzle theme from the book will continue, Spielberg was determined to bring the film up out of its 80s setting. Though modern franchises were thrown in, many are impressed to see it still remains true to the organic story, but with a fresh experience for all.

Ready Player One escapes into theaters on March 28th.