Ready Player One Will Have Iconic PlayStation Characters

Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One arrives next week, and based on what we’ve seen from the trailers thus far, it’s got a who’s who of cameos, from Lara Croft to Gandalf to soldiers from Halo and so on and so on.

However, it appears that a few PlayStation heroes will be making the cut as well, marking the first time that they’ll be featured in a film alongside those from Xbox One and – dare we dream – Nintendo?

Now, there are minor spoilers ahead, so if you’re looking to save some genuine surprise for the film next week, go ahead and stop reading now.

Okay, still here? Again, spoilers, you were warned.

Apparently, the film’s finale takes place with a huge battle (as shown in the trailers), likely between the members of the Oasis and the Internet conglomerate that’s trying to take over, with Parzival leading a number of video game heroes and fellow players into battle for their future.

There are a ton of characters featured over the course of this battle, and while we won’t list them all here, we will say that PlayStation fans will be delighted to see a few familiar characters pop up.

For instance, Kratos from God of War will be on hand to help in the fight, along with Nathan Drake from Uncharted, Sackboy from Littlebigplanet and even Knack from the self-titled Knack games. That’s about as far as we’ll go, but, yeah, expect a lot of characters to show up to fight for their future.

This actually works out well for Sony, since the company has God of War releasing on PlayStation 4 next month, and will probably have a few surprises in store for E3 in just a couple months’ time. And we’ll probably see more familiar favorites from game worlds show up as well – it’s like one big video game party. But we’ll save any further reveals until after the movie comes out. No sense giving everything away, right? (Oh, but there will totally be Star Wars Easter eggs.)

Again, Ready Player One arrives in theaters on March 29, and, based on early feedback, it looks to be a fine return to adventurous form for Steven Spielberg.