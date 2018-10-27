Real Life ‘Mario Kart’ Coming To Cincinnati

Real-life Mario Kart has been a thing in Japan and other parts of the world for a long time, and the imagination of most of us for even longer.

That said, real-life Mario Kart is coming to the United States via Cincinnati, Ohio — home of the Bengals, Jerry Springer, the largest Oktoberfest in the world, and now some real-life Mario Karting.

Coming to the Ohio city in early 2019, “The Mushroom Rally” will provide 600 different participants the chance to live out their dream on a custom course.

An exact date beyond “early 2019” hasn’t been provided by organizers, but an update via the official website will be made once said dates are ready to be revealed. In addition to an exact date, specific locations of the race-day haven’t been ironed out.

As you may know, Mushroom Rally is an event that originated in Australia, and has since traveled to different parts of the globe.

The premise of Mushroom Rally is simple: dress up as your favorite character (not Bowsette) and race around a themed track and try and win. Just like Mario Kart.

However, unlike Mario Kart, there aren’t any banana peels, red shells, or chain chomps to shoot you from the back of the pack to the front. In fact, there are no items at all. Just raw racing skills.

For more details and to sign-up for a chance to be selected, be sure to head over to the official Mushroom Rally website.

It’s worth noting that in addition to adult races, there are also junior races. The only requirement for the latter is that said “junior” is over four feet tall. Of course, junior races and adult races don’t mix together, so you don’t have to worry about spinning out your son in order to overtake him for third place.

Of course, if you plan on participating, be sure to dress up as Waluigi, the best Mario Kart character and the rightful champion of the Mushroom Rally.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Would you participate in real-life Mario Kart? What character would you rep?

