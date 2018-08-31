Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Independent developer Double Damage Games has announced Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, a follow-up to its space-western themed trading and combat simulation game with adventure game-like designs, Rebel Galaxy.

Pitched as a “blue-collar space combat adventure” and a “sort-of-prequel” to the aforementioned 2015 title, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4, and is poised to release sometime next year, 2019.

“This has got to be the most ambitious game I’ve ever worked on,” said Travis Baldree, co-founder of Double Damage Games while speaking about the title “We took what worked from the last title, and then went a little crazy. It’s got a stronger focus on story and place, a huge jump in detail, and while it still works great for folks with a HOTAS at home, I think we’ve managed to make space combat accessible and fun for everybody else in a way that nobody has managed before. We’ve got a lot more to share in the months ahead”

According to Double Damage Games, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw doubles down on the “roadhouse vibe” of the previous game, as well as its high-octane space combat. Further, it packs in a ton of other content, such as 20 hours of subspace radio, side activities like pool and dice poker, a slab of sketchy characters to meet, and even sketchier jobs to take.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Double Damage Games itself:

“Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, set 34 years prior in a series of star systems closer to old Earth. You’ll inhabit the role of Juno Markev, an outlaw and smuggler who went straight and settled down until events conspired to drag her back into the life. After an encounter in a shady watering hole goes bad, your ship is trashed, and you find yourself in debt to an old friend and casino owner who gives you a rustbucket and some words of advice. Packed with exciting combat, unique ships, and over twenty hours of great music, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw drops you into a retro future steeped in blue-collar Americana.