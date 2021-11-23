New Red Dead Online and GTA Online Report Has Disappointing News for Players

A new report about the future of Red Dead Online and GTA Online has bad news for those still playing the online modes of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, respectively. This month, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. And the product is a mess that needs to be fixed. To this end, a new report claims Rockstar Games is allocating additional resources and developers to assist in this endeavor, which means “there’s a fair change” that future GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates will be delayed.

The report comes the way of prominent Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, who relayed the update via Twitter. Unfortunately, the information above is about as extensive and specific as the report is.

“Hearing from sources, Rockstar is allocating more resources and devs to assist with GTA Trilogy post-launch development (patches, fixes …etc),” writes Tez2. “There’s a fair chance, release windows for GTAO & RDO updates might be pushed a bit further back than the usual timing.

As you would expect, many fans are disappointed that the GTA Trilogy disaster is now negatively impacting GTA Online and Red Dead Online, however, others are pleased to hear Rockstar Games is taking the appropriate measures to fix the collection of remasters.

“Glad to see this being taken very seriously,” reads one of these positive replies, from Ben Turpin.” I hope they can also make improvements to upscaled logos and also address some problems with bad character models. This is a very awesome start so far.”

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t addressed this report in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change, and if it doesn’t, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt, despite the source’s excellent credibility.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't addressed this report in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, and if it doesn't, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt, despite the source's excellent credibility.