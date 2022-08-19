Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.

Amongst the hype for the finale, Reddit user HeySoloSoyYo managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca in Red Dead Online via the game's character creator. The Reddit user managed to capture the character's facial features, including his signature 'stache, to a tee. They even replicated some of his clothing, something that's pretty key given Lalo's fashion sense. Finally, HeySoloSoyYo topped it off by also recreating the absolutely traumatizing moment where Lalo comes into Saul and Kim's apartment and shoots in Howard in the head. It's a bit cold, but it shows the amount of effort that went into recreating this character. The virtual cosplay also highlights how good the character creator tools in Red Dead Online are.

Sadly, it was recently confirmed Red Dead Online will not be receiving anymore significant updates as Rockstar Games has moved resources over to the next Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar still plans to support the game with things like challenges and other small pieces of content, but there won't be anything like heists or other major add-ons to the game, much to the dismay of fans and active players of the game.

