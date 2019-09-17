Red Dead Online Introduces Legendary Bounties

Red Dead Online is introducing a new type of challenge for players to tackle with the reveal of Legendary Bounties. As the name suggests, these bounties are for the most dangerous of characters in Red Dead Redemption 2’s online world and will net players fitting rewards if they can be taken down. The first of these bounties is being added to the game now on September 17th with more to come afterwards to complete a set of 10 Legendary Bounties.

The first of these bounties was revealed on Tuesday, the same day it’s planned to be added, when Rockstar Games introduced players to Barbarella Alcazar. You’ll find this bounty near New Austin, a press release about the new bounties explained, and players have until September 23rd to bring the bounty in.

A post on Rockstar’s site offered more information about the plans for the Legendary Bounties and how players will earn their riches hunting Alcazar and similar targets. All you have to do is bring the targets in by the deadline to get the money, and you’ll earn more from the challenge if you bring them back alive. Players can either choose to tackle these bounties solo or can bring together a group of three other players to join them.

“Alcazar is the de facto leader of the bloodthirsty Del Lobos gang, rumored to be hiding out somewhere in New Austin,” Rockstar said about this first bounty. “The dangerous widow of infamous killer Ricardo Alcazar is wanted for thievery, extortion and murder. Bring Alcazar in by September 23rd – deliver her alive to command a handsome sum or receive a slightly reduced return if she meets an untimely demise during the pursuit.”

WANTED: Barbarella Alcazar The first of 10 new weekly Legendary Bounties in Red Dead Online The de facto leader of the bloodthirsty Del Lobos gang must be brought to justice.

More bounties will be added to the game each week, Rockstar said. To start them, players only have to check in at a Bounty Board and select the appropriate task.

If you want to practice your gunslinging skills before going after the first Legendary Bounty, you can do so in the new free-aim Shootout Series that’s also been added in the latest weekly update.

“Players interested in the thrill of competitive, free-aim gunslinging can launch Shootout Series (Free Aim) from the Online menu, which plays host to free-aim iterations of Most Wanted, Name Your Weapon and Public Enemy,” Rockstar said. Keep an eye on the Online menu to see new competitive Free Aim series each week.”

Look for the new Legendary Bounty in Red Dead Online today and more to come in the following weeks.