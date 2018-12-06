‘Red Dead Online’ Players Are Upset With the Game’s Economy

Red Dead Redemption 2 was met with resounding praise and perfect score reviews when it first made its debut. Red Dead Online was met with similar positive feedback, but now that the beta is available for all – some are already over how the online mode runs its economy.

For those familiar with Grand Theft Auto Online, the way in-game purchases work is very similar. Social media forums have been teeming with both positive feedback and worry, with many believing that the prices for some of the online content is too high. Though the latest mode has only just released, many feel that it is drastically unbalanced.

Some players are citing Grand Theft Auto Online’s trend, noting that over the years Rockstar has steadily increased their prices on vehicles and add-ons. Some are worried that the same practice will happen with Red Dead Online, though it is important to note that the two games handle their online modes in very different ways.

The lucky part about Red Dead Online taking place in the wild west is that during that time, goods were cheap. That makes the different purchasable experiences in Red Dead Online infinitely cheaper than that of Grand Theft Auto.

Another solid point for Red Dead is that there is more than one way to pay. Players can use cash if they want to, which is super easy to earn just by playing the game and taking part in the competitive modes. Then there is gold, which is the game’s premium currency. For those that truly want a customized experience, the gold bars are almost necessary – especially for those that are fans of the in-game cosmetic options. Or, if you went a little hard on the “bad cop (cowboy)” routine, you can use the gold bars to reset that Honor scale as well.

The gold is what many are worried about since Rockstar already mentioned their plans to make this a purchasable item in the future. At this time, we only know that they will be available but we don’t know the cost or the different packs that will be offered. On Reddit, it was brought up that “the grind” would make it seem like purchasing the gold packs is the way to go. According to one member’s calculations, it can take eight hours to earn just one bar.

Since so much of the game relies on maintaining one’s horse, weapons, etc – not having the proper resources could hurt game play – make some lose footing on an equal playing field. “We make money like it’s 1899 and everything is priced like its 2018,” one Reddit user mentioned. “Jesus christ, if I wanted to deal with a shitty wage/cost-of-living ratio then I’d walk out my f*cking front door.”

Another mentioned on the game’s forums, “I feel like there is too much of a deficit in terms of the periodic draining of player money compared to the amount of money you earn from activities such as strangers, hunting and looting. The utility and camp costs early game can be quite unforgiving and punishing to those who want to take in the world and explore, hunt, forage and engage in the more environmental features of the game world.

“In shorter words, you kind of lose more than you gain, unless you are constantly participating in activities, so if you are traveling long distance, be prepared to watch chunks of your earnings disappear to camp funds (which are relatively cheap but stack on top of everything else) and especially stable utility costs, which are often more expensive than mission payouts. These stable utility costs, to my knowledge are 7$ per horse and are deducted every day/night cycle in addition to any other utility fees. That’s a lot of money at the start of the game. “

But for a game like this, is it really a grind? It’s so beautiful, so expansive – is this really a money grab or a way to entice players to explore even more? That seems to be the great debate, though only time will tell about how the online mode’s economy will grow once it escapes its beta period.

Thoughts on Red Dead Online and how it functions on an economic scale? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

