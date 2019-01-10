‘Red Dead Online’ Adds New Gun Rush Mode With Other New Modes, Clothing, and Emotes Coming Soon

Now that Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online component have been on the market for a little bit, the testing for Red Dead Online continues. But it’s not just about making what’s already there better, it’s about providing new experiences as well which is why Rockstar has announced their new Gun Rush Mode.

Gun Rush goes live today and according to the studio, it’s “where you’ll put your survival instincts to the test, gathering weapons and ammunition while the play area shrinks in this new mode for up to 32 players. Available to play now in Free-for-all and Team variations, where the last one standing wins.”

With that being live now, Rockstar also detailed what’s on the way based on player feedback:

Daily Challenges : Tackle new challenges each day covering every aspect of the game, from sharpshooting to evading the law.

: Tackle new challenges each day covering every aspect of the game, from sharpshooting to evading the law. Law and Bounty Upgrades: Some changes are coming to the way the Law and Bounty systems work in Red Dead Online to reduce the enticements for griefing. Soon, players will get a bounty for committing crimes and will be incentivized to pay them off within an allotted time. Wait too long and bounty hunters from each of the states will track the player forcing them to either pay up or escape.

Some changes are coming to the way the Law and Bounty systems work in Red Dead Online to reduce the enticements for griefing. Soon, players will get a bounty for committing crimes and will be incentivized to pay them off within an allotted time. Wait too long and bounty hunters from each of the states will track the player forcing them to either pay up or escape. Parley Changes: We’re making the Parley system easier to trigger so that you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. In addition, it will be easier to trigger Feuds, Posse Feuds and Leader Feuds to take on attacking players in structured competition.

We’re making the Parley system easier to trigger so that you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. In addition, it will be easier to trigger Feuds, Posse Feuds and Leader Feuds to take on attacking players in structured competition. Proximity-Based Player Blips: Player location blips will soon appear only over short distances, reducing the range at which you are visible to others, decreasing the likelihood of being targeted by another player across large areas. Down the line, we’re also looking to introduce the ability to identify players who grief and kill indiscriminately with a progressively darkening blip that becomes more visible and at a longer range, so everyone in a session can identify potentially dangerous opponents at a glance and from a safe distance.

We are working on lots of new content that we will be releasing this year. Just a few of the updates in the works are:

All-new missions to build on your Story in A Land Of Opportunities – from previously established characters like Horley and Jessica LeClerk, and some new ones as well.

A range of Dynamic Events throughout the world

Lots of new competitive modes including new Showdown Modes and Races

Plus new weapons and clothing, and lots more that we’re not quite ready to announce just yet

In addition to what’s listed above, Xbox One players now have access to the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse, the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle, and the High Roller revolver. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

