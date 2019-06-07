Red Dead Online Announces Monthly Exclusive PS4 Content

Today, Rockstar Games over on the PlayStation Blog announced that it will be continuing its Red Dead Redemption 2 content deal with PlayStation, which will manifest into exclusive Red Dead Online content for PS4 players. As you may know, since Red Dead Online launched, PS4 players have gotten early access to some content, such as weapons, horses, clothing, Showdown modes, and more. This will continue.

“We’re excited to share that in addition to these ongoing benefits, Red Dead Online players with a PlayStation Plus membership will receive special awards each month,” writes Rockstar Games. “Starting June 10, all players with PlayStation Plus that play Red Dead Online by July 8 on PS4 will get three free Treasure Maps. The award will be sent to you within 24 hours of your first play session.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get your maps, you will need to visit the Post Office or your Camp’s lockbox and bam, your thank your for playing on a system dolling out money to Rockstar Games for exclusive content will be there in the form of said Treasure Maps. Rewards will include Gold Nuggets, Cash, Ammo, Tonics, and Crafting Pamphlets. In other words, nothing that special, but hey, it’s free extras.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4 and Xbox One for free if you own Red Dead Redemption 2. For more news and media on the online portion of the best-selling game, click here. Meanwhile, as you wait you for your free content, don’t forget to check out the single-player, which is one of the best experiences of this generation.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go,” reads our review. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”