Red Dead Online Finally Adding Long Overdue Feature

Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One is finally adding a long-requested feature: character resets. There’s no word of when the feature will arrive, but Rockstar Games says it will be added soon and allow players to reset the appearance of their character without altering their progress. Why this wasn’t in the game at launch, perplexed a lot of fans, but at least it’s finally coming, and coming soon.

As you will know, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has been universally praised as one of the greatest games of this generation, Red Dead Online has struggled a bit. It launched pretty bare-bones, but fans were patient with it at first, given that it was only in beta. However, it stayed in beta for months, and not only did Rockstar Games add little content, but it was slow to update the game, and often made the game worse when it did. Then the game came out of beta, and there still wasn’t a ton of content. But since it came out of beta, that’s slowly but surely changing. Red Dead Online still has a far way to go to get to GTA Online levels, but it’s at least getting there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the addition of character reset, it may not seem a like a big deal, but fans have been requesting it for awhile. It’s not a game changer, but it’s small features like this that make a core community happy, which keeps them playing, which in turn attracts new players.

Red Dead Online is available, for free, on PS4 and Xbox One if you own Red Dead Redemption 2, which you have to own in order to play it. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, but a PC port has leaked multiple times, and hopefully will be coming soon.

For more news, media, and information on Red Dead Online, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the experience by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts on the current state of Red Dead Online.