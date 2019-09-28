Red Dead Online Teases Gameplay Features Fans Have Been Asking for Since Launch

Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One has slowly but surely been improving since its launch last year. And it’s obvious Rockstar Games is in it for the long haul. Recently, it dropped its big new Frontier Pursuits update, which injected a ton of improvements and content into the game. That said, Rockstar Games is already looking towards the future, and recently it teased some of the content that will be coming to the game in said future. According to developers on the game, Rockstar is taking things more slowly than with GTA Online, not only to make sure players aren’t overwhelmed, but because well, it fits the themes of the game more. That said, one thing it does have its eyes on is adding the ability to purchase properties. However, at the same time, it’s not in a rush to add the feature.

“We want to introduce properties at some point in the future,” said lead open world designer Scott Butchard while speaking to VG 24/7. “Again, part of the reason is we don’t want to jump the shark too soon. We want players to live like an outlaw, live in the Wild West. We don’t want to abandon the camp. We want the camp to be something that you take care of, and we want the expansions to update it, and you get your own distinct feel. It’s your own camp, this is my camp, it’s their camp. We don’t want to leave that behind too quickly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, another developer on the game notes that when it does add this feature, it will probably open up more business opportunities for players. That said, for now, Rockstar doesn’t have an ETA for the feature, so it may be awhile before it’s implemented.

Rockstar Games also notes it’s looking at adding photography as a feature in the online game, presumably in line with the other trades offered. At the moment, players have the handheld camera found in the single-player, but that’s it.

“Photography and allowing players to capture their adventures and moments is really important to us….we want to keep building on this and make sure players continue chronicling their experiences as Online grows,” said Butchard.

Meanwhile, if there’s one thing many players want it’s heists, but unfortunately, while it sounds like Rockstar Games will add this feature in the future as well, it’s in no rush.

“That’s another one we’ve definitely discussed, and we’ve batted around ideas of how that could work,” said Butchard speaking about heists. “It’s an exciting prospect, as well. I think we need to take a look at it once we’ve moved past of this initial stage of these roles, and how we’re going to develop these in the now, and see where we can take the heists in the future. We don’t want to jump too far, too soon. We want everyone to experience the same journey, not too quickly. We don’t want them at the finish line too soon, wanting the next thing.”

Interestingly, Butchard notes that at the moment, there’s no plans to expand the map, which many fans have asked for, but he does note this, like many things, is on the table.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4 and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. In the most recent and related news, during the same interview, Rockstar Games confirmed it’s not working on any single-player DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2, and, for now, it’s also not focusing on any hypothetical Undead Nightmare 2.