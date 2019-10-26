Red Dead Online Players Recreate Scooby-Doo and the Rest of Mystery Inc.

Red Dead Online players have done what was previously thought impossible: they’ve recreated Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery Inc. in the online PS4 and Xbox One game. And it turns out, the only thing better than Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, and Daphne Blake is western versions of each character, all strapped with revolvers, because monsters, ghosts, and criminals don’t mess around in the 1900s.

As you would expect, the limitations of Red Dead Online’s customization means each character looks, well, a bit off, but all things considered it’s a pretty good recreation of the gang, minus Scooby, who simply looks like a dog contemplating his existence.

As you can see, Shaggy and Fred look the best, followed by probably Daphne. Velma probably looks the least best, especially with her aluminum swimming goggles on. Also, not sure why Shaggy and Velma are qualified to have two guns, but Fred and Daphne only have one.

Anyway, as you would expect, the post went viral on Reddit, just like most quality Scooby-Doo content. The Internet is a simple beast: if it sees Scooby-Doo, it likes it. Despite this universal truth, we haven’t gotten any Scooby-Doo crossovers recently, despite crossovers being all anybody does these days. Sure, the Avengers, Batman, and Stranger Things are cool, but I much rather see Scooby-Doo and crew in Fortnite. I haven’t purchased a skin in Fortnite since Snorkel Ops, but I’d splash some cash for a Shaggy skin in a heartbeat. That said, that’s a crossover that’s almost certainly never going to happen, so, in the meantime, we are all just going to have to settle for this unofficial Red Dead Online crossover.

