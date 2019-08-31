Red Dead Online Griefer’s Instant Karma Is The Most Satisfying Thing to Watch

Griefers were a huge problem in Red Dead Online when the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 first launched in beta on PS4 and Xbox One. However, since coming out of beta, they aren’t as big of a problem. Emphasis on “as big,” because there’s still plenty of them wandering the open-world western looking for enjoyment from the suffering of others. That said, sometimes things go wrong for griefers, and when this happens, it often creates for some of the most satisfying Red Dead Online videos you’ll find on the Internet. And a new video posted on Reddit of the tables being turned on one griefer is one of the best yet.

At the start of the video, you can see the player coming up on the griefer, who is getting ready to lasso the player. And the griefer pulls this off successfully. However, the player, who’s now tied up, is half under a makeshift and elevated walking path. At this point, the griefer attempts to light the player on fire with a molotov cocktail. And this is where things go wrong. Instead of hitting the player, he molotov cocktail hits the walkway, catching it on fire, which catches the griefer on fire. And this buys the player enough time to escape and get some sweet payback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, the frequency of coming across griefers in Red Dead Online has gone down a bit, but if you play the game semi-frequently, you’re inevitably going to cross paths with one. And there’s nothing better than coming out on top when you do.

Red Dead Online is available, for free, to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 or Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline, presumably alongside a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett re-release.

