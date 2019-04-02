‘Red Dead Online’ Gets New “Up In Smoke” Game Mode

Red Dead Online now has a new game mode for players to try out now that Rockstar Games has released “Up In Smoke.” The new game mode tasks players with delivering explosive packages into the enemy’s camp to blow up parts of the base until there’s nothing left. Rockstar’s release of the Up In Smoke game mode comes alongside a featured bonus in the form of an experience boost on Ability Cards.

Up In Smoke is a Showdown Mode that was fully explained through Rockstar’s newswire and is available now in the online mode’s beta. Delivering just one package into an enemy’s base isn’t enough – in this game mode, players have to completely destroy the opponents’ base to win the mode. In the same post, Rockstar suggested Ability Cards like To Fight Another Day, Strange Medicine, and Slipper Bastard as ones players might consider using in Up In Smoke.

“Destroy the enemy camp at all costs in Up In Smoke, the latest Showdown Mode added to the Red Dead Online Beta today,” Rockstar Games’ post said. “All players start out with an explosive package and each successful delivery to the opposing team’s base will detonate a piece of their camp. Deliver all of your packages and raze the competition’s base to the ground to claim victory.”

The experience boost available this week applies to not only those suggested Ability Cards but every other card as well. For both the Passive and Dead Eye variants of the Ability Cards, players will get a 30% bonus on experience this week.

“This week’s featured bonus is a 30% XP boost on all Ability Cards,” Rockstar explained. “Ability Cards come in Dead Eye and Passive variants – Dead Eye Ability Cards grant special advantages while Dead Eye is active while Passive Ability Cards have unique Combat, Recovery or Defensive advantages- and each card has three available tiers. Rack up extra XP this week to reach the next tier faster, then upgrade the card to get an improved version of that ability.”

Red Dead Online’s new game mode is now available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

