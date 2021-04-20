Red Dead Online Update Gives Bonuses to Hardcore Players

✖

Red Dead Online’s latest weekly update is live now with some bonuses for the game’s hardcore players. That’s because the update caters towards modes that adhere to the gaming definition of “Hardcore” meaning that they have fewer resources for players to utilize, but the rewards are better for the time being. The same update also includes an opportunity to earn a free Treasure Map as well as login bonuses for some players.

You don’t have to be a hardcore player who plays every day in Red Dead Online to get this week’s rewards – you just have to play the featured game modes. Red Dead Online’s focus this week is on the Hardcore Gun Rush modes including the team variant with bonuses being given out to players to participate and win.

Earn double this week by playing hardcore versions of Gun Rush and Gun Rush Teams, taking on foes with no Ability Cards or Tonics to your name — just some scattered weapons, your reflexes, and a little bit of luck.https://t.co/A1daS3zKJp pic.twitter.com/jtLLq4JMnT — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 20, 2021

“This week’s Featured Series is a hardcore take on Gun Rush and Gun Rush Teams, pitting you against your foes in an ever-shrinking play area with no Ability Cards and no Tonics to your name — just some scattered weapons, your reflexes, and a little bit of luck,” Rockstar Games said about the latest release. “Emerge victorious from the fray and you’ll receive an Offer good for 50% off a Hat up to Rank 15. But win or lose, all contenders earn 2X RDO$ and XP on all Hardcore versions of Gun Rush and Gun Rush Teams in the Featured Series.”

Whether you’re big on the hardcore modes or not, you can get extras from the “A New Source of Employment” missions. Those are paying out double the rewards for the week, and completing at least one of them will net players a free Treasure Map.

Finally, there’s one more bonus in this week’s update, but it’s only for people who have the Outlaw Pass No. 5. Those players get a free outfit and more as well as bonus XP towards their next rewards.

“All Outlaw Pass No. 5 members will receive a Reward for a free Role Outfit, Accessory, or Emote this week, along with 5 Fast Travel Vouchers and 2,000 Character XP to boot,” Rockstar Games said. “Playing Red Dead Online anytime between now and April 26th will land you a Reward for 3,000 Club XP, along with 2 Miracle Tonics for the road. Should you need to pick up shop, all Camp setup fees are waived this week as well.”

Red Dead Online’s weekly update is now live across all platforms.