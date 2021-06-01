Red Dead Online Update Gives Out Extra Bounty Rewards

✖

Red Dead Online’s weekly updates frequently focus on one or two different Roles in the game at a time, and this week, the update is geared towards what’s perhaps the most Red Dead Role of all: The Bounty Hunter. Like past Bounty Hunter-focused updates, this one gives players a chance at bonus rewards if they pursue bounties for the next week. As always, there’s more than that included so that all players who aren’t big on bounties can still take part.

The highlight of the update is double the Role XP for Bounty Hunters, a common sort of reward for any type of update like this one that has to do with Roles. You’ll get twice the experience for completing bounties and will also get bonus experience and in-game money for completing related activities.

All Bounty Missions in Red Dead Online — including Legendary and Infamous targets — are dishing out double Role XP. Plus, all Prestigious Bounty Hunters receive a Treasure Map and 100 rounds of High Velocity Rifle Ammo this week.https://t.co/0fthGNz4x6 pic.twitter.com/DCc6j4Mw9e — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 1, 2021

“All Bounty Missions — including Legendary and Infamous targets — are dishing out double Role XP to those brave enough to give chase this week, while all Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events that pit you against your fellow man, like Manhunt and Day of Reckoning, are paying out 1.5X RDO$ and Role XP for the next seven days,” Rockstar Games said about this week’s update.

If you’re one of the many Prestigious Bounty Hunters in the game, you’re getting a Treasure Map and some High Velocity Rifle Ammo. Payout rates for Gold bars have also doubled which means 10,000 Bounty Hunter XP is worth one Gold Bar, but only for a limited time.

For those who haven’t yet gotten to be a Prestigious Bounty Hunter, this week’s update also helps you out towards that goal by temporarily lifting rank requirements on horses and weapons related to all Roles, and Bounty Hunters get extra incentives to work towards their Prestigious Bounty Hunter License.

“If you choose this week to make it official and become a licensed Bounty Hunter, you’ll receive 25 Throwing Knives and 50 rounds of Split Point Repeater Ammo to help you survive and thrive out there,” Rockstar Games said. “If you’re looking to take your practice to the next level, Bounty Boards across the country are knocking 3 Gold Bars off the cost of the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License through June 7th.”

Red Dead Online’s latest update is now live across all platforms.