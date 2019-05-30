Latest Red Dead Online Update Adds New Showdown Mode, Bonuses, and More

Red Dead Online has officially left its beta days behind, and now that it has been unleashed on the world in all of its glory, Rockstar Games is hoping to keep the momentum going. They’ve been doing this by adding content with update after update, and now that yet another update has arrived for the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2, it would seem that devs are not grinding to a halt anytime soon. That said, the newest update to have arrived has added a handful of new goodies for players to enjoy.

In a post on Rockstar’s website, the devs out line all that is new with the recent update for Red Dead Online. For starters, there is the Wild Animal Kills Challenge. “Accept an invite to this new Free Roam Event to pit yourself against other sportsmen with weapons and offensive attacks against other players disabled – so the focus of this Free Roam Event is squarely on the hunt,” reads the post. Various sizes will yield different points, and as the challenge goes on, more dangerous animals will pop up.

After this, the new Showdown Mode is Head for the Hills, which will see “players take turns making a last-ditch run across no-man’s-land to their safe house, while opponents have only one objective: to hunt you down.” It is noted that they intend on adding two more Showdown Modes in as many weeks, and that players should keep it tuned to Public Enemy and Sport of Kings for more details.

Of course, what’s a little Red Dead Online action without some bonuses? “Earn bonus Cash and Gold in certain missions from A Land of Opportunities,” reads the post. “This week, new players will earn a bonus RDO$50 for completing the first mission, Honor Among Horse Thieves. Earn a bonus RDO$75 for completing Kill Them, Each and Every One; and a bonus 10 Gold Bars for completing Destroyed by Grief.”

Red Dead Online is part of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As for the update itself, you can read everything about it right here. For more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

