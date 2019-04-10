‘Red Dead Online’ Update Adds New Showdown Mode

There’s a new update out for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode that added another Showdown Mode along with the usual array of bonuses and clothing items. “Plunder” is the new Showdown Mode that’s now available in Red Dead Online, a game mode that tasks players with stealing resources from their opponents and capturing neutral objectives before bringing the items back to their own base.

Rockstar’s site detailed everything that’s included in Red Dead Online’s update which appears to be a pretty standard one without any particularly notable features to speak of. The Plunder mode is the highlight, and Rockstar’s post about the update and the included game mode details how it’ll work and what players have to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In addition to capturing loot from that central location, you can also use cunning to steal it from your opponent’s base,” Rockstar said about the game mode. “But be careful – when holding you’ll be visible to all other players. Keep your Health, Stamina and Dead Eye cores filled and use tonics to boost your tank to gold before making a run for packages and take advantage of team-based Dead Eye Ability cards like Focus Fire that lets your teammates cause a little more damage while your Dead Eye is active.”

Play the new Showdown Mode: PLUNDER

Now added to the Red Dead Online Beta Work with your team to fight through the opposition, capture supplies and deliver to your base Also check out new clothing additions and temporary rank removal on select content: https://t.co/BjTKX1AWob pic.twitter.com/zvw4VYfnnR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 9, 2019

Three new items including the Owanjila Hat, Porter Jacket, and Concho Pants have all been added to the stores throughout the game as well in the new update. Other items, for a limited time, will be available to a wider array of players.

“And as added bonuses this week, access for all coats, holsters, boots & gloves otherwise up to Rank 40 will be available to all players – grab any of these styles until April 15th,” Rockstar said. “For higher ranking players, the Turkoman, Missouri Fox Trotter and Arabian Horses are being lowered to Rank 40, while Volatile Dynamite, Incendiary Buckshot, Explosive Slug, Express Explosive, and Dynamite Arrow pamphlets are all lowered to Rank 60.”

Red Dead Online’s latest update is now available.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!