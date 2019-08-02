Red Dead Online Is Adding Unique Specialist Roles

Red Dead Online players are already free to play whatever type of character they want in Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode, but an upcoming update will let them focus on certain specializations even more when three roles are added. These roles will be the Bounty Hunter, the Trader, and the Collector, and they’re the start of an ongoing series of roles that Rockstar Games says will allow players to “become even more deeply connected to their character and the choices they make.”

Announced on Friday, these roles will be released in an update planned for a release later in the summer. These three roles will kick off the series with each of them offering different avenues for progression that correlate with activities suggested by their job titles. Tracking down ne’er-do-wells as a Bounty Hunter or scavenging for the best loot as a Collector are just some examples of duties players will be tasked with.

Though a release date for the update and the specialist roles wasn’t announced beyond a “coming soon,” Rockstar did offer more specifics on the three roles that’ll come first. Each of those can be found described below along with some ideas of what your job-having character might end up looking like.

Bounty Hunter

First among the roles is one that a lot of players are probably going to be choosing: The Bounty Hunter. As one would imagine from its name, the players who take on this responsibility will be tracking down high-value targets, and at times, other players.

“Become a Bounty Hunter for a life of constant action on both sides of the law,” Rockstar said about the role. “A licensed Bounty Hunter can track down targets and capture – or kill, depending on how honorable you are in your pursuits. Occasionally, a nearby player with a high enough bounty can also be a designated target. Progression will unlock special items like a reinforced lasso for extra-tough targets, as well as intricate gun-spinning tricks and advanced tracking skills like the ability to use Eagle-Eye while sprinting, galloping on horseback and many other special skills, items and upgrades.”

Trader

Next on the list is the Trader, a role which specializes in making profits off the land and any valuables one comes across. You’ll find yourself with quite a bit of pocket change with this role, but most important of all, you can have a dog that’ll alert you when trouble is nearby.

“The life of a Trader is perfect for burgeoning capitalists as you establish and develop a business from your Camp,” Rockstar said about the role. “Thanks to your trusty companion Cripps’ knowledge of furs, skins and butchery, you’ll be able to take on new opportunities to collect materials and produce valuable goods to sell. Increasing your skill as a Trader unlocks the ability to upgrade your Camp with a Weapons Locker, Stew Pot and even allow any canine companion to warn of impending attacks on the camp. As your business expands, you can gain new skills, improve your satchel or add new assets to your business like hunting wagons to bring in bigger hauls and much more.”

Collector

Last is the Collector, a role which accumulates valuable items for players to profit from. You’ll find all kinds of collectibles ranging from jewelry to arrowheads and will receive tools to help you keep on that path.

“A Collector loves to explore the world for rare and valuable items,” Rockstar said about the role. “Look for a mystic travelling saleswoman in the wild to get started down the Collector’s path, searching for lost jewelry, rare arrowheads and other treasures to sell as individual pieces or highly valuable sets. As you progress, you will gain access to tools that help your search including Refined Binoculars, a Horse Lantern and even a Metal Detector, as well as gaining additional skills to help you seek and discover the world’s greatest rarities.”

Other Features in the Update

Roles are the biggest feature in the next update, but they aren’t the only thing that’s coming to Red Dead Online. More content related to lootable items and how damage is applied to players who are either set to Offensive or Defensive is applied, and players will finally get the option to reset their character’s appearance.

“Substantial, across the board changes are being made to combat and movement to allow for a more responsive control system that still feels natural,” Rockstar said about the update. “Additional damage reduction to Defensive players is also on the horizon, and the game will now remember your preferred playing style (Offensive or Defensive) when you exit and relaunch the game. There will also be many more lootable items to be found throughout the world, like containers on wagons or the occasional Gold Tooth on an unfortunate soul.”

And additional enhancements:



Look for Red Dead Online’s next update to release sometime soon this summer.