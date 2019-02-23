‘Red Dead Online’ Xbox One Glitch Leaves The Whole World Creepily Empty

A Red Dead Online glitch on Xbox One is leaving the game’s world empty for some players.

Posting across social media (spotted by Polygon), Red Dead Online players on Xbox One have been sharing accounts of NPCs missing from the game, animals hunted to extinction, and even their horses not spawning when they are summoned like bad boahs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Polygon, a player by the name of Terry Binion relayed to the outlet that no matter how many times he whistles his horse, it never spawns. In fact, the only way to get his horse in the game is by reloading. But further, even if Binion can manage to get his horse to properly work, animals and NPCs sometimes don’t load in, rendering the game’s vast open-world creepily empty.

Taking to Reddit and Twitter, other players have reported similar issues, noting that animals and NPCs won’t load into the game beyond missions, leaving entire towns and wilderness void of anything but rocks to somersault over and mud to kick up and dirty your horse.

Sometimes players horse are spawning, but not appearing, making it look like they are the world’s best air rider. Invisible horses are pretty cool though, so I’m not sure if this is a bug worth fixing.

Of course, there’s been a lot more general issues plaguing the game as well, such as game booting, which players have currently found no solution around.

In other words, it’s pretty broken, at least for some players. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Rockstar Games about the issues or when a fix to some or all of them is coming.

That said, according to a player who filed a ticket with Rockstar Games on multiple of these issues, the developer is indeed working on a fix that will arrive before next week’s update. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed, but the player has no reason to lie.

The game’s newest update — which you can read about here — is poised to arrive on February 26, so a fix to some of these issues should be arriving soon.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here.