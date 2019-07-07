Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan Shows Support For Trans Community

Red Dead Redemption 2’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan, may be one of the best video game characters of all-time, or at least one of the best characters on PS4 and Xbox One. And that’s partially thanks to the terrific writing and motion capture work of Rockstar Games, but is more thanks to the terrific performance Roger Clark put in for the character. Best yet, everyone also claims Clark is a terrific person as well.

Back towards the end of May, Clark shared his support for the trans community and denounced TERFs, an acronym for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists. The video is a little old at this point, but it was making the rounds again recently, earning a lot of praise in the process.

ARTHUR HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT TRANS FOLKS pic.twitter.com/Qw1kgti0U7 — oh 🐶💣🌻 (@Redvedev) May 25, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Twitter user Redvedev clarified that these aren’t Clark’s own words, rather he was asked if he could read them. According to the user, Clark was “onboard straightway” to read the message though, suggesting he concurs with the sentiment.

Anyway, as mentioned above, the video earned Clark a lot of appreciation from a large swath of users who continued to spread the love:

Arthur was progressive as hell in the game, so I love the fact his VA is also a cool dude — Jake Ashmore (@JakeAshmore) May 25, 2019

IM HAPPY SQUEAKING IRL I LOVE ARTHUR MORGAN I LOVE ROGER CLARK THIS IS SO GOOD!!!! — aradia (@aradia_medigo) May 25, 2019

IM SO HAPPY THANK YOU — paige🐇 (@EldritchPencil) May 25, 2019

I feel like if Arthur Morgan were real and also alive today, this would be totally in character. That just makes me love this even more. Thank you, Roger Clark! — Michael Anderson (@michaeljande19) May 25, 2019

