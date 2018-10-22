‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Deal At Best Buy Nets You a Big Xbox One Discount

UPDATE: Looks like GameStop has a similar offer in play! And so does Fry’s. Get to shoppin’!

ORIGINAL: Let’s say you can’t wait to jump into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 this Friday. Hey, neither can we. But you’d also like to pick up an Xbox One X so you can experience it in the best way possible. Well, thanks to Best Buy, you may be able to net both for a fairly reasonable discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company’s latest weekly ad has revealed a particular offer that’s set to go live later this week, and will net you a pretty sweet savings in the process.

For those of you that purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One, you’ll be able to get $100 off any Xbox One system in stock. The offer is set to go live on October 25 and ends on November 3, so you basically have a week to take advantage.

Now, here’s the thing. It apparently counts towards any Xbox One or Xbox One X bundle that’s in stock. Although particular ones haven’t been listed yet since the deal isn’t available, it does note that the systems usually go for between $299 and $499 in price. That means Xbox One X models are included, as well as bundles like the Fortnite package or the Shadow of the Tomb Raider system.

However, it doesn’t look like pre-orders are included in the deal. So if you’re hoping to snag, say, the Battlefield V bundle that’s releasing on November 9 at a discount, you’re probably out of luck. However, this seems to count for other bundles, including the special white Xbox One X consoles.

Again, the deal isn’t live just yet, but it’s expected to be featured here starting this Thursday, and will be ongoing for the next few days. What’s more, Best Buy does both delivery and in-store pick-up, so if you don’t want to wait for the system to be brought to your door with your precious copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, you really don’t have to.

Keep a close eye on this page to see when the deal goes live, and get those pre-orders in quick. This is one heck of a way to get an upgrade to the Xbox One X, and enjoy one of the year’s most anticipated games in the same shot. Is it Friday yet?!

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.