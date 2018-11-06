Here’s How ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Censored In Japan

Regional censorship is nothing new in games, but it is interesting to see just how different the varying game experiences can be simply by the location of gamers. With Red Dead Redemption 2 being the epitome of hype in the community, this video breaking down the differences between the standard issue of the title and the Japanese version reveals just how different certain scenarios can be.

For one, the gore has been toned down drastically, as can be seen in the side by side comparisons in the video above. There is one seen in particular seen with a dismembered head delivering a message as well that shows a drastic difference.

The more intimate scenes in the game have also been altered racially, as well as dialogue options, character interactions, lighting, and more. With the game being out now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it’s intriguing to see how much the little details can add up! What do you think about the Japan version versus the English version? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

Many have been enjoying the incredible open-world adventure since launch! We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”