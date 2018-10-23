‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Day One Patch Confirmed

Day one patches are nothing new but with a game as expansive as Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s understandable that Rockstar is preparing for the big launch ahead. To make sure day one goes as smoothly as possible, the studio has confirmed that a day one patch will be deployed upon release.

Rockstar Games took to their official website to clue interested fans in on what the launch will look like. According to the studio, “As is common for a game of this size and scope, there will be a downloadable title update addressing a number of last minute tweaks, bugs and fixes,” the update reads. “To ensure the best possible gameplay experience, we strongly recommend making sure you’ve downloaded this update before launching the game.”

To make the gameplay experience even easier, the team also talked a little bit about the official companion app that will also be available for both iOS and Android users. That will also be launching on October 26th, giving those excited to take to the Wild West a chance to really take their game to the next level.

In addition to the day one patch, Rockstar also opened up a little bit about the Red Dead Online beta that will be coming next month as well. They mentioned, “Get ready for the launch of the Red Dead Online beta coming in November. As we announced previously, Red Dead Online is a new online connected experience set against the backdrop of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s enormous open world. As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch and we look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop Red Dead Online into something really fun and innovative. “

For anyone that has Red Dead Redemption 2 for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (sadly, still no PC), the service will be completely free. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 drops for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players on October 26th to kick off the holiday season.

For more about the highly anticipated new sequel:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”