‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Dead Eye and How It Works

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost here and fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming open-world adventure can’t get enough of all of the Rockstar Games reveals that have been happening lately. Earlier this week we shared an extensive look at some of the weapons we’ll have in the game, and now we’re getting a closer look at that useful Dead Eye feature.

According to Rockstar, “The new Dead Eye system gradually expands and becomes more sophisticated over the course of the game, from automatically selecting targets in your crosshairs, to allowing you to manually place shots on multiple targets, to being able to shoot at will in slow motion, and ultimately to pinpointing the weak spots on your enemies for even deadlier accuracy. The system grows with you and your experience and can often provide the critical edge in a life or death situation.”

The Dead Eye is powerful! It allows players to slow down time in the middle of combat so that it’s even easier to take down those foes looking for blood with expert-level precision.

The studio also explained – in detail – exactly how the Dead Eye impacts combat:

Preserving and unleashing Dead Eye in gunfights with multiple enemies can be a critical strategy for turning the battle in your favor.

Paint your enemies with targets and unleash a rapid-fire hail of bullets.

As Dead Eye progresses over teh course of the game, you will be able to see critical and fatal points on your enemies such as the heart, brain, and lungs.

Dead Eye drains over time as you use it. You can replenish it quickly in combat scenarios by consuming provisions or tonics.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”