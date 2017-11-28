Red Dead Redemption 2 Could See The Return Of Familiar Characters, Including John Marston

We’ve gotten a tiny bit of information about Rockstar Games‘ long-awaited sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 thus far, but we’re still waiting – just like all of you – for the day we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

In the meantime, though, some interesting information has surfaced online that suggests we’ll see a few familiar faces return from the original game.

According to a dedicated few over at GTA Forums, there are connections between various actors and Rockstar developers working in the fields of audio engineering and motion capture, suggesting that they’ve been working closely on the project.

For instance, Gabriel Sloyer, who worked online last on Grand Theft Auto V, has actually connected with various actors from the original Red Dead Redemption, including Steve J. Palmer (Bill Williamson), Benjamin Byron Davis (Dutch Van Der Linde) and Rob Wiethoff (John Marston, the hero of the original game.) In addition, the name Peter Blomquist has also come up, as he appeared as Dr. Harlan Fontaine in L.A. Noire and is also part of the group.

The connections go further from there. Lindsay Perry, another actor from Grand Theft Auto V, has also connected with Davis, along with Roger Clark, who is reportedly on the team with Red Dead 2. There are various developers that weren’t mentioned as well.

Now this is all just connections thus far, and there’s no confirmation about any of the returning characters for the sequel, outside of Dutch. But it’d be great to see Bill and especially John ride again, especially if the game ends up being a prequel to the adventure that follows, the original Red Dead Redemption.

Rockstar Games hasn’t said a word, but we’ll be paying close attention to this title as it nears its eventual 2018 release. In the meantime, check out the GTA Forums link and see what you think about all the connections.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release in 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.