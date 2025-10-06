Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Get New Hope for PS5, Xbox Series X Release

Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 who have continued to request an upgraded version of the open-world game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have a new reason to have hope. Over the past few years, calls for RDR2 to be remastered or ported to modern platforms have continued to grow louder. While the acclaimed title already looks fantastic as it is, many have wanted to see developer Rockstar Games further take advantage of the improved power of the PS5 and new Xbox consoles to improve the fidelity and performance even further. Now, based on a new report from one credible source, it sounds like this could actually be happening.

Coming by way of gaming insider Nate the Hate, who has had plenty of accurate scoops in the past, it was said that PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 do “exist.” Nate didn’t have additional information on when these versions of RDR2 might actually be released by Rockstar, but he made clear that they have been developed and are seemingly ready to arrive whenever deemed fit. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about such ports for Red Dead 2, but this sounds like it could be the closest yet to seeing this new release of the game become reality.

When Would This RDR2 Re-Release Happen?

While Nate the Hate doesn’t know when this new version of Red Dead Redemption 2 might release, we can make a couple of educated guesses. For starters, with Grand Theft Auto 6 set to arrive in May of 2026, it’s likely that Rockstar is looking to release something in the interim to keep its fanbase busy. This could mean that RDR2’s upgraded version for new platforms could arrive this Fall, which was originally the window in which GTA 6 was supposed to arrive.

To further back up this belief, Red Dead Redemption 2 originally launched in October of 2018, which means that its seven-year anniversary is coming up in just a few weeks. Rockstar could use this occasion to stealth-drop a new version of RDR2 for modern hardware, much to the delight of fans. Although there’s no guarantee yet that this will happen, it’s definitely something to keep in mind as we move forward in the coming days and weeks.

