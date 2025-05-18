New Red Dead Redemption 2 Rumor is Exciting for PS5 and Xbox Fans

Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumored to be getting some sort of new version for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Rockstar Games makes some of the biggest, most ambitious games which result in sprawling open-worlds, cinematic stories, and extremely engaging sandboxes. However, that ambition usually comes at a cost. In a world where gamers’ standards are quite high, Rockstar’s one fault is that its games typically run at 30FPS on consoles, which are historically the only place to play these games for at least a year. For some, it’s not much of an issue, but a lot of other games run at higher frame rates, and fans want to have the smoothest, best performing version of these games.

While other developers have rushed to make remasters or updates of their games to get them running better on newer consoles, Rockstar Games has been a bit slower about this. Rumor has it that Grand Theft Auto IV will be getting a port later this year which will presumably bring the game to PS5 and Nintendo Switch with a higher resolution and FPS. Red Dead Redemption 1 came to PS4 a couple of years ago and didn’t launch with 60FPS, but it was added later in an update. It seems like Rockstar wants to make its best games as accessible as possible and hopefully, making them perform well too.

Red Dead Redemption 2 May Be Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Thankfully, a new rumor indicates that Red Dead Redemption 2 may finally be getting the 60FPS update that fans have been yearning for. A new rumor from GameReactor claims that Red Dead Redemption 2 is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2 and Rockstar is also using this opportunity to release some sort of updated version for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to enhance the graphics and performance. Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally released in 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One, but does not get any sort of notable boost from running it on the newer hardware. Fans have been demanding some sort of native version on current-gen consoles since 2020 and honestly, given how many versions of GTA 5 there are, it’s pretty amazing it hasn’t happened yet.

No release window was given for this new version, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it comes sometime this year. GTA 6 was just delayed to next year and although word on the street is that GTA 4 is coming later this year, I would imagine Rockstar Games would want to be part of that Nintendo Switch 2 launch window. Launch windows are always pretty scarce, so being able to capitalize on a system with millions of hardcore fans that are looking for something new to play is always a big win. Perhaps we’ll hear more about this Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster/port later this summer during Summer Game Fest or a Nintendo Direct.

Fans shouldn’t hold their breath for any major new content either. Rockstar has been heads down on GTA 6 for the last five to seven years, so there’s likely no resources to make any kind of new single player content for the game.

