‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Listing Says File Size Is Almost 90GB

Microsoft’s listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 now appears to confirm the game’s file size with it being nearly 90GB.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s file size has been a hot topic since the first potential size was spotted on the back of some PlayStation 4 Pro bundles. When Sony revealed the bundles that include the game with the base PlayStation 4 Pro, it was revealed by the back of the box that a minimum of 105GB would be required to download the game. That would be a huge size for a game that would take up a decent amount of space on a base PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One, but the amount of space still wasn’t confirmed by that listing. Now, Microsoft’s store has been updated to show what appears to be the game’s actual approximate size.

Head over to the Microsoft Store and you’ll see the listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 with the normal “Additional information” part of the listing seen towards the bottom. Amid the information about the publisher, developer, and release date, it says that the approximate size for the game is 88.57GB.

That number isn’t too far off from the original estimation of 105GB with the approximate file size approaching 90GB. It’s also practically a full game larger than the most recent “leak” about the game’s file size that indicated it would actually be 50 GB instead of twice that. That leaker has since backtracked on their claim and denied it just before this information in the Microsoft Store was spotted.

Though reserving 105GB for the game seems like a lot, people have pointed out since that detail was spotted that the game might not take up that full amount. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, for example, said that it would require a similar amount and would need 100GB of free space, but the actual file size ended up being only 54.5GB once the game was downloaded along with the day-one patch. Other games sometimes simply have large file sizes to account for everything that’s in them, and it seems that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the latter.

The listing still says that it’s an approximate size for now, but it’s the closest that we have to a definite answer at this point. Judging from how things worked with Black Ops 4, those who get their hands on the game early will likely share that information about the file size as soon as the game’s downloaded since it’s been such a frequently discussed topic.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.