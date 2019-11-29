Free Red Dead Redemption 2 Bonuses Now Available for Some Players

If you’ve been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC since it came to that platform, chances are you’ve experienced an issue or two be it with the game itself or the game’s compatibility with different PC components. Rockstar Games promised that fixes for those problems were on the way and has delivered on those guarantees so far, and the studio also said that users who played Red Dead Redemption 2 from a certain point through the holidays would get a free care package filled with useful items. That care package is now available for Red Dead Online players, but only if you’ve created a character by now.

Rockstar announced this week that its Red Dead Redemption 2 care package had been distributed to PC players who met the requirements to receive it. All you had to do was play Red Dead Redemption 2 from the time it launched through the holiday season to receive it, but since it’s for Red Dead Online, you’ll of course have to have a character made there to be eligible. If you’ve been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 but haven’t played Red Dead Online yet, Rockstar said you should get your care package within 24 hours of creating your online character.

Headlining the list of free items included in this care package is the Prieto Poncho. You can see that accessory below along with a full rundown of everything else that’s included in the care package.

All Red Dead Online PC players get the finely detailed Prieto Poncho along with a curated care package of items that includes Ammo, Potent Miracle Tonic and more. Details: https://t.co/4Gd3AuaEoM pic.twitter.com/PbWXojb4OV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 27, 2019

Red Dead Online Care Package

100x Revolver Express Ammo

100x Pistol Express Ammo

100x Repeater Express Ammo

100x Rifle Express Ammo

100x Shotgun Slugs

20x Shotgun Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

20x Fire Arrows

20x Poison Throwing Knives

20x Volatile Fire Bottles

10x Potent Miracle Tonic – fully restores Health, Stamina and Dead Eye and Fortifies moderately

3x Horse Reviver – revives Horse from severe injury and moderately restores its Health

10x Minty Big Game – fully restores all Cores and yields a Gold Health Core

20x Baked Beans – moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core

This apparently isn’t the end of the Red Dead Redemption 2 gifts either. Rockstar said that players would get more accessories when the game’s next big update releases as well as another care package full of resources.

“And when the next major update to Red Dead Online comes to PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One this December, PC players will also receive a variant of the brand-new Marino Bandolier, plus a new Off-Hand Holster and additional care package as a gift,” Rockstar said.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms.