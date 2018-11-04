Enjoy Your Day With These Hilarious ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Videos

In Red Dead Redemption 2, it feels like anything is possible. Want to shoot a store owner in the leg after robbing them so they don’t squeal? You can do that, and they’ll be back with a wooden leg replacement.

In Rockstar Games’ immersive open-world western, there feels like there are endless possibilities. And with endless possibilities comes a lot of chaos and high jinks.

If you’ve spent any considerable amount of time with Red Dead Redemption 2, you will know it’s brimming with memorable moments, both planned and unplanned. But it’s the latter that have overtaken forums and social media.

In celebration of the countless hilarious things that can happen at any given time while playing Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve pulled together some of our favorites since the game’s launch.

Switch to the cinematic camera they said #RedDeadRedemption2 pic.twitter.com/WQUNlsN821 — Brian ‘BShar’ Sharon (@ThatBShar) October 28, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And luckily, it’s much more than a sandbox for shareable hilarity. It’s one of the best games you’ll play on your current-gen systems. Here’s a snippet from our official review (via Robert Workman):

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

For more news and coverage on the open-world western, click here. And of course, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your most hilarious moment with the game so far.