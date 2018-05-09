Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets New Gameplay Details

The original Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games has insanely good gameplay, whether you were doing something as simple as tying someone to the railroad tracks or taking part in a tremendous gun battle where the fastest draw wins. But it sounds like the publisher has more innovative ideas for the sequel, which will be arriving later this year.

While speaking with HobbyConsolas, Rockstar North co-director Rob Nelson explained that the game will feature slow-motion deaths so that players feel the impact of every bullet they fire.

“[Slow-motion deaths] are dynamic and procedural,” Nelson said about slo-mo. “They are intelligent and they frame the action based on what you do.”

But they’re not just cinematic. These deaths actually help build “the consistency of the experience, whether you are in a mission or not. You still feel that you are playing the game, with the same character and seeing the same things: it is the same visual and mechanical language.”

That’s just the beginning. Nelson also noted that gunplay in general will be much more realistic with authentic weaponry at your fingertips. “Balancing realism and fun is always our challenge,” he explained. “You want to have a difference between these weapons, so that you feel that you like one more than the other. And if you squeeze the trigger in the middle of the reload we allow you to shoot twice and reload, so you can continue. If you wait, in a revolver, you can empty the six shots at once. It’s about that kind of thing. We have gone as deep as we could.”

The interview also talked a bit about the open world, with Nelson explaining how it can change depending on your actions. For instance, leaving someone dead in the middle of nowhere will attract buzzards, coyotes and other dangers. If you leave them dead in town, however, consequences could be quite different, with people becoming afraid of you — or possibly even worse.

Rockstar has reiterated that this is the most immersive open-world game that it’s ever put together — even with the best-selling Grand Theft Auto V on the market.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will ship on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.