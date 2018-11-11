‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Exploit Gets You Every Horse In The Game

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re worth only as much as your horse. Whether it’s racing to Saint Dennis to spend a score on some new boots, needing a fast-escape from some lawmen because you accidentally ran over a NPC, or needing a faithful companion that doesn’t bunk you when you come within 40 feet of a rattlesnake, a good horse can go a long way in the open-world western.

Further, you’re going to be spending a ton of time with your horse, so having a breed that you like and that gets the job done is important to being a better cowboy. Rockstar Games’ emphasizes a player’s relationship with their horse so much that there are different bonding levels that unlock different perks, which can only be accessed by spending time with your four-legged friend and treating it right with snacks, pettings, and grooming. So, again, your horse is going to be a big part of your Red Dead Redemption 2 experience, so you want to make sure you get the right one.

Unfortunately, some horse breeds — especially the better ones — are hard to come by, and are either expensive or don’t unlock until later in the game. Further, it’s not always easy and convenient to test horses out before you decide to make them your “boya.”

That said, with a new glitch not only can you gain access to every breed in the game, but you can exploit it over and over again, meaning you can do a ton of different test trials to find the perfect companion.

The new exploit was discovered by Reddit user Cerusia, who found out that there’s a certain part of Saint Dennis where horses randomly spawn. Further, if you save nearby, exit the game, and then reload, a whole new roll of horses will spawn. In other words, you can keep doing this until you get the horse you want.

Other users have since tried out the exploit and can confirm it not only works, but spawns every type of horse, including the rare and best types, like Arabians and Tiger Stripped Mustangs.

So, if you’re looking for a certain type of horse, or just want to fill out the horse section in your compendium, this exploit — barring any future patches — is great.

However, if you’re after the elusive and rare White Arabian, there’s only way one to get it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage of the critically acclaimed western, click here.