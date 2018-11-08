‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to Unlock Fast Travel And Move Faster

There is no denying that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is enormous. In fact, this is the biggest map the company has ever created, making the stunning open-world both breathtaking and a bit intimidating. Don’t worry though, there’s Fast Travel as well as a way to get everywhere you need to go at a much more efficient rate.

First things first: Fast Travel is not immediately available when beginning this Wild West journey. Rockstar also didn’t want to hold the player’s hand during the exploration, which can make the Fast Travel functionality a little tricky at first – at least until it’s actually unlocked, then it’s super easy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In order to unlock this massively helpful feature, you are going to need to complete a set of missions while also earning some serious dough. Once the introductory mission is completely and you’ve reached the Horseshoe Overlook camp, there is a mission waiting called ‘Money Lending and Other Sins.’ This mission is vital to unlocking Fast Travel, but it’s also very important to the game’s mechanics as well.

Once done, there is a ledger next to the money box at camp. You’ll find this behind Dutch’s tent where you will then see available camp upgrades. After basic upgrades to Dutch’s tent are complete, then you can upgrade Arthur’s wagon and then buy a map. Once the map is bought (that’s where the money comes into play), then Fast Travel will be available. In total, you’re going to be spending about 545 bucks in-game.

Don’t have that kind of in-game cash? You can also scope out train stations to buy train tickets, which will allow travel between two points. There are stage coaches as well near the train stations that work similarly to taxis.

Most recommended? Buy the map.

As far as getting around said map faster, there is an Auto Ride feature. Trigger the cinematic feature while holding the run button, then release the run button as soon as the cinematic starts, to get around faster. This also takes the legwork out, because your horse will then follow the patch automatically, similarly to how Ubisoft has the mounts run in Assassin’s Creed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.