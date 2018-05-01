Rumor: More Evidence Suggests Red Dead Redemption 2 Will See the Return of a Familiar Face

There are a lot of questions surrounding Rockstar Games‘ Red Dead Redemption 2, but some of them should be answered once we get a glimpse at the new trailer that’s coming this Wednesday. But a new theory suggests that we’ll be seeing a familiar face return for the second time around.

As you may recall, a couple of days ago, we reported on a supplementary Red Dead Redemption 2 art book that will be releasing around the same time as the game later this year. It already has a number of details set to go about the game, but EGM did some digging and came up with an interesting theory surrounding John Marston.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you recall, Marston is the main character in the original Redemption, who fights to clear his name while taking on all sorts of missions. We didn’t think he’d return after his fate is revealed in the first game, but some evidence points out otherwise.

The book hints that Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place somewhere between 1899 and 1901. This seems to confirm that the game will act as a prequel, since the original Red Dead Redemption took place in 1911. That means the door is wide open for Marston to walk through.

Not enough? There’s even more. Per the Red Dead Wiki page, Marston actually joined up with Dutch’s gang as a younger teenager. That means he would have had to join the gang sometime in 1890 or so, since he was born in 1873. Now, he was still with Dutch’s gang up until 1906, so there’s a good chance that if we get a focus on the gang in Red Dead 2, Marston will be riding right alongside them.

Rockstar Games hasn’t said a word, mind you, so this is just a theory at best. But seeing Marston come back would be a welcome sight for many fans, especially after what unfolded in the first game. Who knows, we might even see a glimpse of him in the new trailer, building up the skills necessary to do what he could do in the first Redemption.

We’ll see what we’ll see in just a couple of days and break down everything then.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.