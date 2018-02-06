Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reports Battle Royale, First-Person Mode, and More

Now that we have a release date, many Red Dead fans can look forward to playing the prequel to a beloved series. Though the October launch is later than expected, it is always nice to see developers take the additional time needed to make sure that the quality is up to fan expectations! Luckily, for those that are just too anxious, we have some new information about the upcoming title that might quell that Red Dead Redemption 2 thirst a little bit.

Thanks to Trusted Reviews, a newly revealed leaked document gives us a lot of insight into what’s next if proven to be true. From battle royale, to a newly implemented first-person mode – to even more interactive NPCs; the latest leak is a meaty one that shows off just how much ‘new’ is coming with this new title.

One important part of the leak regarding Red Dead Redemption 2 is its noticeably vast open-world that will offer more freedom than ever before for fans of the franchise. There wasn’t a detailed map involved, so we don’t know exactly what this open-world will entail – but we do at least know for certain that Armadillo and Ridgewood are included.

With Grand Theft Auto being another huge franchise for this company, it’s not surprising that with the V’s wild success that they might want to pull a few features from the more modern title. One of those features included is that of the first person mode, “Red Dead Redemption 2 will allow you to play both the main campaign and multiplayer in first-person. The document states the game will have bespoke animations to fit the style.”

Mini-games, different vehicles that players will be able to utilize (carriages, mine carts, etc), more NPCs than ever before to interact with, the return of fan favourites and more. According to the leaked information, “Two characters featured in the document, including main protagonist Arthur Morgan, were corroborated by official screenshots released by Rockstar. One character is Dutch Van Der Linde, leader of Dutch’s Gang, while the other appears to be Arthur Morgan.”

Though this leak is incredibly impressive, and does support much of the information already proven true, it is important to talk all non-official information with a grain of salt until the publishers themselves confirm it. That being said … this is Rockstar and they like to keep us on our toes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be dropping for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26th with no new news regarding a PC release.

