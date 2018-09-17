Rockstar Reveals New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Locations, Screenshots

Rockstar Games has updated its Red Dead Redemption 2 site to reveal new in-game locations and screenshots for seven different areas in the Red Dead world.

Red Dead Redemption II’s site offers general information on the game with screenshots and trailers readily available, but the “Features” part of the site has remained relatively empty as the game’s release date approaches. The Van der Linde Gang was the first and only feature to be addressed by Rockstar Games in the until Monday when the site was updated to include a new section on “The Frontier, Cities, & Towns.”

Revealing a total of seven different locations that players will find themselves exploring in the open-world, Wild West setting, Rockstar Games also shared a series of screenshots for each area. You can see the locations’ screenshots alongside the official descriptions for each frontier, city, and town while the full collection of images showing off different characters in these locations can be seen here.

Valentine, The Heartlands, NH

The first location shown off was Valentine, The Heartlands, NH, a place where all types of people are found. Rockstar Games’ description of the setting paints it as a town rich with livestock and a wide array of personalities that players will encounter.

“A raucous, rough-and-tumble town in the Heartlands, Valentine’s livestock auctions attract traders, ranchers, cowboys, gamblers, outlaws and prostitutes from far and wide, all looking to make some money, raise some hell, and have a good time,” Rockstar Games said about Valentine.

Annesburg, Roanoke Ridge, NH

Next up is Annesburg, Roanoke Ridge, NH, a location that seems much harsher than Valentine. Built around a mining community with many of the location’s residents working in coal mines, this town appears to reflect the harsh working conditions of the mines in the Wild West setting.

“Life isn’t easy for the miners and their families in Annesburg, which has been providing coal up and down the Lannahechee River for almost a century,” Rockstar Games said. “Working conditions are terrible for little pay, and many men have lost their lives down the pit.”

Saint Denis, Bayou NWA, LE

While the other locations have been smaller ones that consist of small communities centered around certain trades, Saint Denis, Bayou NWA, LE, is a much busier location that mirrors the start of city life during the time period with an even more diverse cast of characters than you’d find in Valentine.

“A key gateway into North America with a trade route that runs the length of the country, the bustling city of Saint Denis is a melting pot of cultures and people where businessmen, socialites, sailors, laborers, beggars and thieves all live side by side,” Rockstar Games said.

Mount Hagen, Grizzlies, AM

Leaving the city life behind, Rockstar Games introduces Mount Hagen, Grizzlies, AM, a return to the harsh landscapes outside of the more traditional cities and towns. Found high in the snowy mountains, the sparse buildings in Mount Hagen appear rundown due to their distance away from civilization.

“One of the more well-known peaks in the snowy Grizzlies of Ambarino, Mount Hagen towers above Lake Isabella to the west and Beartooth Beck to the east, which provides the main pass through the western mountain range and joins up with the Dakota River further south,” Rockstar Games said.”

Rhodes, Scarlett Meadows, LE

Rhodes, Scarlett Meadows, LE, is another location shown with a teaser that hints at what situations players might become embroiled in once they visit Rhodes. With a feud going on between two opposing families in the town, this looks to be one of the moments that Red Dead Redemption 2 players will be able to make some story-based decisions.

“Prim and proper on the surface, tensions and corruption run deep in the Southern town of Rhodes, which for years has been caught in the crossfire between the Braithwaites and the Grays, two warring plantation families,” Rockstar Games said.”

Strawberry, Big Valley, WE

Continuing on with the story teasers is Strawberry, Big Valley, WE, a town that’s on its way to becoming a hot spot for travelers whether its residents want it to be that way or not. Rockstar Games’ description for the town appears to be setting up a decision for players on whether they’ll keep the location a small-time town or help spur it towards popularity and reap the benefits.

“Strawberry was little more than a small logging town until the arrival of its new mayor, an East Coast eccentric, who is obsessed with transforming it into a cultural beacon for wealthy tourists, much to the bemusement of the locals.” Rockstar Games said.

Lagras, Bayou NWA, LE

Last on the list of new locations is Lagras, Bayou NWA, LE, a settlement that’s off the beaten path and exists in a swampy locale. Alligators and other creatures inhabit the area, and it looks as though players will have to enlist the help of the locales to get around the hazardous environment.

“A small, remote settlement out in the swamps of Bayou Nwa, Lemoyne, the people of Lagras live self-sufficiently for the most part, making a little money here and there from fishing and acting as guides for travelers wishing to navigate the region.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.