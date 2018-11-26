‘Red Dead Online’ Beta Release Date Revealed

The release date of Red Dead Redemption 2’s beta for online component called Red Dead Online has been announced with the beta starting first on November 27th.

Only select people will be able to participate in the beta when it launches on Tuesday, though, a report from The Verge said. Those who bought the Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition will get the first shot at the online beta. Following that release date, other players will be able to test Red Dead Online at staggered intervals. Those who played in the game on the day it launched will be able to play on November 28th, and others who played in the first three days it was available can play online on November 29th. On November 30th, Red Dead Online’s beta will be accessible by everyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within this online component, players will be able to create their own characters and play with friends online in a similar fashion to how GTA Online worked in Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar Games announced the online component to Red Dead Redemption 2 back in September and described it as “an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption” with both competitive and cooperative gameplay elements included.

New details on Red Dead Online shared in The Verge’s report come straight from Rockstar Games and elaborate on what players can expect from the beta.

“With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style, and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.

“Explore this huge world solo or with friends. Form or join a posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole posses in open world challenges and much more.”