‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Leak Reveals Upcoming ‘Red Dead Online’ Content

A new datamining of Red Dead Redemption 2’s companion app has revealed some potential details about Red Dead Online.

As you may know, curious dataminers have been diving and searching the code of the aforementioned companion app the last few days, and the most recent finding provides insight into some of the content that may come with Red Dead Online.

Said findings included a mention of Adversary Modes, a type of PvP content that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto V, as well as “seamless PvE.”

Further, in addition to mentioning “seamless PvE,” the code also mentions private sessions, suggesting players will have the option of both.

Now, it’s worth noting that companion app code is far from official word from Rockstar Games. That said, why else would there be mentions of an Adversary Mode, seamless PvE, and private sessions in the code if those things weren’t all coming to the game?

Still, as with any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. In an era of constant leakage, the only thing you can rely on is official word, and at the moment, Rockstar Games hasn’t commented, and also hasn’t really provided any details on Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

