Viral Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Is The Most Tragic Thing You’ll Watch Today

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox one has some heart-wrenching and tear-jerking moments, but none more tragic and dismal than this Red Dead Online video, which is somehow also hilarious at the same time. As you will know, a man is only worth as much as his bowl of stew, especially in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. Who cares what horse you have, how quick you are on the pull, if you don’t have a hearty bowl of stew, you won’t make very far in the open-world western. And of course, a good stew needs good seasoning. One Red Dead Online player understands this, which is why they carried their bowl of stew from Valentine to Saint Dennis to get some of that famous New Orleans spice.

Now, if you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2, you will know Valentine to Saint Dennis is quite the trip. Even with a White Arabian, it’s a trek. On foot, it’s an epic journey. And with a bowl of stew in your hands, it’s a virtually impossible journey, as the aforementioned player found out, in both tragic and hilarious fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, I’m not going to lie: despite the tragic ending, this inspired me. So much so that when I get off my shift I’m hoping on Red Dead Redemption 2 and trying this exact journey. Though I suppose I now have an unfair advantage, because I know to watch out for punk ass deer.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times suggesting it’s in the pipeline, probably alongside PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports.

