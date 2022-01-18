Rockstar Games Angers Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans With New Red Dead Online Update

Red Dead Online players have been upset with Rockstar Games for months due to not only the lackluster support of Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode, but the lack of communication from Rockstar in regards to the game. At the start of the month, this frustration bubbled up and #SaveRedDeadOnline began to trend on Twitter. Since then, it’s randomly trended several times and fans pushing the campaign have dominated the replies of any and all tweets from Rockstar Games. And today’s tweet about the new Red Dead Online update has been no exception.

Right on schedule, today, Rockstar Games revealed and released a weekly update for Red Dead Online. And like every weekly update for months, it’s an underwhelming one that is hardly worth promoting, especially during a Twitter campaign against the game that takes umbrage with the lack of compelling updates. Again, the Twitter campaign also takes issue with the lack of communication from Rockstar Games, who has yet to say a word about any of the recent backlash. So, to the surprise of nobody, the tweet about today’s update has caught the ire of fans.

“How about you actually respond to your entire community instead of posting this and acting like you don’t see it,” reads one popular reply to the tweet. “We don’t need announcements on these terrible event weeks. We want new stuff to buy and new content, your guys’ lack of communication is so sad, to be honest.”

This isn’t the first time Red Dead Online fans have protested on Twitter over the state of the game, however, it is, by far, the biggest and most prolonged protest. Yet, so far, it seems to be falling on deaf ears.

As always, we will keep you updated. If Rockstar Games responds to the ongoing campaign or announces anything noteworthy for Red Dead Online that could satiate the backlash, we will update you with everything you need to know.