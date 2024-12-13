Rockstar Games Makes Controversial Changes to Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of all time. In fact, it remains the most impressive open world game ever, despite being six years old. And this is likely to ring true until Rockstar Games puts out its next game — GTA 6 — and tops itself. While there have been open world games that have impressed since 2018, such as Elden Ring, Final Fantasy 7, and Cyberpunk 2077, they haven’t replicated the realism and immersion of the open world western.

Thankfully, for those that enjoy the single player content of Red Dead Redemption 2, it is unchanged. A recent update from Rockstar Games though has made Red Dead Online worse though.

More specifically, as of December 12, user-generated content is no longer going to feature in Red Dead Online Social Feed. This includes posts related to user-generated content, friend activity, crew activity, story mode accomplishments/challenges/milestones, online accomplishments/changes/milestones, and post and wall interactions.

As a result of this, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are worried this is the beginning of the slow end of Red Dead Online, as it is unclear why else Rockstar Games would sunset this content if it wasn’t going to eventually sunset more.

“Crazy to just drop a game like this, we never got a true ending to the online story and there was still plenty of content that they could of used, I would of understood if the game didn’t sell well but Red Dead 2 sold like crazy,” writes one fan of the news.

“This is sad,” writes a second fan. Meanwhile, a third adds: “Years of cowboy career wasted.”

With GTA 6 on the horizon, it is pretty clear Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 are going to go to the back burner. Fans of the latter can hope for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports, but the sun seems to be slowly setting on the former.

